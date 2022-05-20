News

Osinbajo debunks providing accommodation for 7,000 delegates in Abuja

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

The Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Presidential Campaign Team has debunks reports that it had secured hotel accommodation for more than 7,000 All Progressive Congress (APC) ahead of the party’s presidential primary slated for May 29-30. The statement read: “We have seen an outlandish news report that a so-called ‘Osinbajo Campaign Organisation’ has said it would provide hotel accommodation for more than 7,000 APC delegates across the country during the party’s presidential primary election.

“Attributing the claim to Senator Babafemi Ojudu, Special Adviser to the President, in the Office of the Vice-President, the report falsely claimed that “Ojudu announced this to delegates in Minna while wooing them to vote for Osinbajo during the party’s primaries.” It added: For the records, Ojudu at no time made such a claim and the Osinbajo Campaign team has no such plans.

Such reported offers of free accommodation and free food should be ignored. “The Vice President continues to spend time interacting directly with the APC delegates and stakeholders across the States answering their questions on issues of politics and governance.”

 

Our Reporters

