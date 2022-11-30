Sports

Osinbajo declares National Sports Festival open

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

…rush for medals begins at Delta 2022

Vice President, Prof Yomi Osinbajo, will declare the 21st National Sports festival open today in Asaba, Delta State capital. Before the opening ceremony this evening, the Games, tagged Delta 2022, will produce its first medal in the cycling event. According to the programme by the Local Organising Committee; other events will be held tomorrow. At the last edition of the National Sports Festival held in Benin City, Team Delta shocked the host by winning the gold medal in the first cycling event, a defeat Edo State may be looking forward to avenging this time.

T h e chairman of Edo Sports Commission, former African long jump champion, Yusuf Alli, declared shortly before his athletes departed Benin City for Asaba that they would compete for every medal at Delta 2022. An official of the LOC revealed y e s t e r – day that t o d a y ‘ s o p e n i n g ceremony at Stephen Keshi Stadium will witness a mixture of entertainment and cultural display. One of the artists listed to thrill the athletes, coaches, and spectators at the is Harrysong. As of yesterday evening, athletes and officials from all the States, including the FCT had arrived in Asaba waiting for today’s opening ceremony.

In the next 12 days, the attention of sports-loving Nigerians will focus on Delta 2022 National Sports Festival. At the flag hoisting ceremony yesterday at Stephen Keshi Stadium, the chairman of the LOC, Chief Patrick Ukah tasked the athletes to avoid the use of drugs throughout the duration of the Games. The quality of facilities provided by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for the Games was the major talking point for athletes and officials yesterday at the stadium. One major area that caught the attention of the athletes and their officials was the new tartan track installed at the Stephen Keshi Stadium. Delta 2022 National Sports festival, which will end on December 10, will see a total of 11, 000 athletes.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

JUST IN: Dortmund turn down Chelsea’s player-plus-cash Haaland bid

Posted on Author Reporter

  Borussia Dortmund have turned down Chelsea’s opening offer for striker Erling Haaland, according to Sky in Germany. Chelsea offered Dortmund either Tammy Abraham or Callum Hudson-Odoi in part exchange for Haaland, but the Bundesliga side are determined to hold onto the 20-year-old. The club are keen to sign a new striker this summer after […]
Sports

Tennis: Osaka strives for consistency, not No. 1 ranking

Posted on Author Reporter

  Naomi Osaka is no longer focused on reclaiming the world No. 1 ranking and says she just wants to become more consistent and play every match as hard as she can. Three-times Grand Slam champion Osaka rose to the top of the rankings following her 2019 Australian Open triumph but is currently third behind […]
Sports

GOtv Boxing Night 26: Abuchi, Ogunbunmi win N1.5m cash prize

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Light welterweight boxers, Bartholomew Abuchi and Yusuf Ogunbunmi, Saturday, won N1.5million for emerging the best boxer and runner-up respectively at GOtv Boxing Night 26.   The eight-bout boxing show took place at the Molade Okoya Indoor Sports Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos. Abuchi, who defeated Samuel “African Mayweather” Adebayo by unanimous decision, was adjudged the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica