Osinbajo decorates new Ag. IGP

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is currently decorating Usman Alkali Baba with the rank of Inspector-General of Police, IGP.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Tuesday approved the appointment of Usman Alkali Baba as the Acting Inspector-General of Police.

The Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, who disclosed this to State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said that the appointment was with immediate effect.

The Acting IGP replaced Mr. Mohammed Adamu whose tenure which expired February 1, 2021, was extended by the President for another three months.

The extension was, however, cut short on Tuesday with the appointment of Baba as his replacement.

Until his appointment, Baba was a Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) of Police and will be in acting capacity pending his confirmation by the Senate.

Like this: Like Loading...