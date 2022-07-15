News

Osinbajo denies writing Buhari on resignation from APC

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo denied ever writing a memo to President Muhammadu Buhari intimating him of his resolve to resign from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The Memo dated 24th June, 2022 with reference number SH/VP/605/2./0 purportedly addressed to the President by Osinbajo had listed family pressure, his (Osinbajo) continuous participation in active and partisan politics and membership of the APC amongst others as the reasons for his decision.

Asked for clarification on the purported memo, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Mr Laolu Akande, described it as fake. According to him, the language employed in the memo could not have been that of the Vice President pointing out that it was full of errors.

He said: “Where do you people even get these things from? Who gave it to you? Anyways, for the avoidance of doubt, the memo is fake. VP didn’t write any such thing.” The memo with the heading, Permission To Resign From APC, and purportedly signed by Vice President Osinbajo read: It reads: “I have the honour to inform you that for sometime now, I have been having series of meetings and pressure from my immediate family members on some matters.

 

