Osinbajo: Deployment of surveillance device’ll save forex, other crimes

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has said the deployment of the stateof- the-art surveillance system, Falcon Eye, for maritime security would save the country several billions of US dollars, while effectively degrading piracy and other crimes around the Gulf of Guinea and beyond. Osinbajo said this yesterday at the commissioning of the surveillance facility, which incorporates various sensors located along the nation’s enormous coastline. According to a statement issued by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, the Vice-President said Nigeria loses several billions of dollars annually to various forms of criminalities, particularly piracy and sea robbery.

