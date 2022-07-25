Osinbajo discharged after surgery, rehabilitation at Dutchess Hospital

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) has been discharged from the hospital following a successful surgical operation and rehabilitation.

This was disclosed in a release made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Laolu Akande.

Akande posted a report signed by the Chief Personal Physician to the Vice President, Dr. Nicholas Audifferen.

Audifferen wrote: “The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN was admitted to the Duchess International Hospital, Lagos, last Saturday, July 16, 2022, on account of a right femur fracture. He had corrective surgery without any complications.

“He was admitted for a total of seven days during which he had physiotherapy and a smooth rehabilitation following the surgical operation. He has been discharged and is now recuperating.”

Akande said the Vice President was grateful to all the clinical and ancillary staff of the Hospital led by its Chief Executive Officer, Dr Tokunbo Shitta-Bey and the Medical Director, Dr Adedoyin Dosunmu-Ogunbi for their professionalism and quality of care.

The Vice President also acknowledged and appreciated the good wishes of President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigerians from all walks of life and indeed everyone at home and abroad for the goodwill.

He would continue recuperating in the next few days, Akande added.

