Osinbajo disowns calls to contest 2023 Presidential poll

Lawrence Olaoye

Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has disowned a group mobilising support for him to contest the 2023 Presidential election. His spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement Monday said the attention of the Office of the Vice President has been drawn to a website:supportosinbajo. ng calling on Nigerians to join a volunteer group mobilizing support for Osinbajo, ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

A cording to him, details of this website and the solicitation of the group are currently trending on WhatsApp with a suggestion that Osinbajo has “quietly” declared interest in the 2023 election.

“The Office of the Vice President is not in any way connected to this website or the group behind it and considers such an enterprise an unnecessary distraction.

Prof. Osinbajo has not declared any interest whatsoever in the 2023 election, but he is rather focused on working in his capacity as Vice President in the current administration to address all the compelling issues in the country and concerns of Nigerians, including finding effective and lasting solutions to the security challenges,” he said

