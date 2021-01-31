Osinbajo doesn’t just teach leadership, he lives it – RCCG leadership institute

The Redeemer’s International Leadership Academy (RILA) Sunday described Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as an uncommon Nigerian leader, who does not only teach and advocate the virtues of leadership, but also demonstrates exemplary leadership in practice.

The leadership Academy, which also honoured Prof. Osinbajo as a ‘Living Legend’ and a few other pastors at its 25th Anniversary held in Lagos over the weekend, commended the the VP for being a good ambassador of the institute.

Presenting the award to the Vice President, Pastor J.A Bolarinwa, who also spoke on behalf of the institute, said that before that the VP served in RILA in one of the faculties before he was taken away by a national assignment.

Giving his acceptance speech on behalf of all the honorees, Prof Osinbajo expressed satisfaction with the award, saying: “I am deeply honoured to have been asked to speak on behalf of the extraordinary and transformational leaders who are being honored today. I am not being modest when I say I am clearly the least in terms of those who contributed to the story that became RILA.”

The event was part of the celebrations marking the 25th anniversary of the founding of the Bible School.

