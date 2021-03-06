News

Osinbajo, Emefiele to attend Fidelity Bank’s Diaspora webinar

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo and Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, are among eminent personalities that will be participating in the inaugural edition of Fidelity Bank Plc’s diasporawebinarseries, thelender announced yesterday. According to a statement, the event which commences today, Saturday, March 06, by 2pm, seeks to enlighten Nigerian citizens’ resident abroad on recent policy measures by the CBN and their attendant implications for diaspora investments.

Themed, “The New CBN FX Policy and Positive Impact To Diaspora Investments in Nigeria”, the session will also aim specifically at providing them with valuable insights, intelligence, and expertise on how to stay on top of their investments back home. Other speakers and panelists at the session include Professor, Benedict Okey Oramah, Chairman/President ofAfrican Export-Import Bank, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission( NIDCOM), Prof. Ndubuisi Ekekwe, Lead Faculty, Tekedia Institute and Professor Olawale Sulaiman, renowned Neurosurgeon and Chairman of RNZ Global among others.

