Osinbajo endorses Transcorp Hotels’ ‘Aura’ hospitality app

Nigeria’s Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has endorsed Transcorp Hotels’ digital hospitality mobile application, Aura, describing it as an “excellent innovation” that would provide tremendous boost to the nation’s hospitality industry as a whole. He stated this in his speech at the unveiling of Aura at Transcorp Hotels, Abuja, on Thursday. According to the Vice-President, the digital hospitality app would also help revive the country’s hospitality industry especially after the downturn occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said: “I must say that I was quite intrigued by the whole concept of Aura and so I actually went to the website to better acquaint myself with the service. I had thought that the app was only on android devices. So I was quite pleasantly surprised to find that it was also on Apple. I downloaded the app on my phone and on my iPad and I found the dashboard quite easy to navigate.

There are copious offerings of hotels, short let apartments and I have found the response interesting,” Professor Osinbajo noted that while the sector already has a number of digital hospitality platforms, Aura is unique, because, according to him, “Transcorp, possibly Nigeria’s foremost luxury hotel, is putting its huge reputation behind the service of helping customer to choose the best hotels and experience tours in Nigeria.” He further stated: “A Transcorp recommendation is more or less accreditation that (firms’) hospitality service meets the highest standards for which Transcorp is known.

I think this is good and would help revive the hospitality industry, especially after the downturn in 10 JULY 2021 the aftermath of Covid 19. “So I would like to commend the Transcorp team, led by a man of ideas, Tony Elumelu. This is an excellent innovation, a service that leverages on technology and one that would be of tremendous boost to the hospitality industry as a whole. And because I have checked it out myself, I have navigated it, I can say that my own ‘Aura’ experience was quite good; very good.” Also speaking at the event, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Transcorp Hotels, Dupe Olusola, said Aura will create jobs and help diversify the country’s economy.

She said: “Aura is a digital hospitality platform that gives people the opportunity, at the touch of their fingertips, to book exciting accommodations at all locations in Nigeria. For us, Aura is an opportunity to diversify our economy; it is an opportunity to create jobs and employment, an opportunity to develop domestic tourism and leisure travel. There is nothing that has been done like this before in Nigeria and our plan is to go beyond and to Africa and take on the world.”

