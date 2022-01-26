News

Osinbajo, Fashola, Gbajabiamiala good for APC presidential ticket, says Gombe Rep

House of Representatives member for Kaltungo/Shongom constituency in Gombe, Hon Simon Karu, has suggested that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Minister of Works and Housing, Raji Fashola or Speaker Femi Gbajabiamiala should get the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket for 2023 elections.

Karu, in an interview, said any of them will move the country forward should power shifts to the South.

The House of Reps member said: “If power shift favors the south, it is most likely the southwest because of its large followership within the ruling party.

“I think there are three outstanding national figures that fit into the race undoubtedly with excellent qualitie. Prof Yemi Osinbajo, Fashola and Speaker Gbajabiamila are good enough.

“These men exude outstanding qualities as national figures with exceptional character for excellence. Their antecedents and current status have remarkable results that distinct them among others in the south.

“I have no doubt that these three personalities have the potential and capacity to win any national election and do exceptionally great.”

On the presidential ambition of National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Karu said: “Well, Tinubu has run his days and to the best of the south he remains undoubtedly a hero, but time and season is important for every hero “zamani goma (10) sarki goma(10)” this simply implies every king with his season. Tinubu is no longer a king and kingmakers have no place as kings.”

 

Our Reporters

