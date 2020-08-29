News

Osinbajo, Fayemi, Fayose others eulogise Olumilua as ex-Ondo gov is buried

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Ekiti State governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, former Governors Segun Oni and Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, and former Ondo State Governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, among other personalities yesterday eulogised the late former Ondo State governor, Evangelist Bamidele Olumilua, who was described as a leader who valued self respect. Other dignitaries at the interment ceremony were Fayose’s former deputy, Olusola Eleka; Ekiti State First Lady, Erelu Bisi Fayemi; Deputy Governor Bisi Egbeyemi, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, Bimbo Daramola, and Yemi Adaramodu. The roll call also included: Bishop of Ekiti Diocese, Anglican Communion, Most Rev Christopher Omotunde, and Bishop of Agape Christian Ministries, Bishop Felix Adejumo. Speaking at the event, Fayemi said Olumilua was never a contract seeking individual seeking material acquisition.

The governor said the late Olumilua never wavered from speaking the truth to power owing to the fact that he was not materialistic or compromised his integrity through unnecessary drives for contracts and other enjoyments. Fayemi spoke in Ikere Ekiti during an interdenominational burial procession held for Olumilua. Olumilua, who died on August 4 at the age of 80, was the governor of the old Ondo State between 1992 and 1993, on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

At the ceremony, ace gospel musician, Evangelist Bola Are, rendered songs to the admiration of the congregation at the church programme held at the chapel built within the premises of Great Expectations Hotel owned by the late All Progressives Congress (APC) leader along Ado- Akure highway in Ikere Ekiti. Fayemi in his tribute applauded Olumilua for his love and compassion for Ekiti, saying he had left an indelible footprint on Ekiti’s socio-political sand. “Baba Olumilua embraced all the governors of Ekiti regardless of party affiliations.

He scolded, and chastised us when the need be. He was a governor for less than two years in Ondo, but he was able to transform the state.’ In his sermon entitled ‘inevitability of Death’, Pastor T.O. Falade of the Gospel Faith Mission International , described death as a debt everyone, rich or poor will pay to either gain eternity or hell fire. In her eulogies, the deceased’s first daughter, Mrs. Yetunde Banjo, described her father as a stickler for rules, whose erudition and love for scholarship knew no bounds. She said: “My father was a thoroughly educated person. He could speak on any topic under the sun. He believed that hard work and prayer can take you to wherever you want.”

