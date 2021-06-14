News

Osinbajo, Fayemi, others extol Oniru’s achievements on throne

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and the Chairman of the Nigeria Governor’s Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi, alongside other eminent Nigerians, yesterday extolled the leadership virtues of Oniru of Iruland, Oba AbdulWasiu ‘Gbolahan Lawal, expressing optimism that Iru kingdom will witness more progress during his reign.

 

The duo spoke during their visit to the monarch on the occasion of his first anniversary on the throne, congratulating the monarch for the tremendous achievement witnessed in the kingdom within the period Oba Lawal ascended the throne of his forbearers.

 

Speaking with journalists on his view about the king, Osinbajo described Oba Lawal as monarch as someone he has great respect for, having known him for for many years. With the monarch on the throne bof Iruland, Osinbajo said the future of the kingdom is bright, saying that development are bound to start springing up in Ireland and its environs.

 

Osinbajo said: “The Oniru as you may like to know, we have been together for many years. We were, of course, you know we serve in Lagos State together. “Aside that, the Oniru is someone that I have great respect for. And with his emergence as the monarch of Oniru, I know that the future of the Iruland is very bright and more development are bound to start springing up within Iruland.

 

“He is a visionary leader and he often ensure that the vision that he has come to fruition in a very short time. We have had some conversations that could help bring more developments to Iruland.

 

“This anniversary is very exciting for me and I want to use this medium to congratulate him on this auspicious occasion. I pray that there will be many more years for us to celebrate his reign in Iruland.”

 

On his part, Fayemi, who is also the Ekiti State governor, said he had witnessed tremendous progress in Ireland, saying the background of the monarch in urban regeneration is paying off for the kingdom.

 

Fayemi said: “I have seen a tremendous progress within the spare of one year that he assumed office. I have seen all that he had put into the town and I must commend him. I know his background in urban regeneration and housing development in the country.

 

“I know his capacity. I am not surprised in what I have seen since my arrival at the palace. I am glad that we have started seeing a new Iruland; a land that is organised and progressive as well as expected to develop that it previous state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Kagara abductions: Niger closes boarding schools

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello, has ordered the immediate closure of all boarding schools in the bandit ravaged areas of the state. The governor said the action is necessary to save the lives of the students as the areas have already been taken over by bandits. He said this after a […]
News

Ikire crisis claims two lives as OPCI absolves self

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

The Oodua Progressive Care Initiative (OPCI), has stated that no member of its organisation was involved in the crisis that rocked Ikire town, Osun State, where two people lost their lives and scores sustained various degrees of injuries. In a statement made available to journalists in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, the Osun State Acting […]
News

NAFDAC: Alcohol contributes to 3m deaths yearly

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

…cuts production in pet bottles, sachets by 50%   The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has raised the alarm over the negative impact of alcohol on health, saying its consumption contributes to three million deaths each year globally.  Also, NAFDAC said blamed the abuse of alcohol for disablities and poor […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica