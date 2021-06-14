Osinbajo, Fayemi, others extol Oniru’s achievements on throne

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and the Chairman of the Nigeria Governor’s Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi, alongside other eminent Nigerians, yesterday extolled the leadership virtues of Oniru of Iruland, Oba AbdulWasiu ‘Gbolahan Lawal, expressing optimism that Iru kingdom will witness more progress during his reign.

The duo spoke during their visit to the monarch on the occasion of his first anniversary on the throne, congratulating the monarch for the tremendous achievement witnessed in the kingdom within the period Oba Lawal ascended the throne of his forbearers.

Speaking with journalists on his view about the king, Osinbajo described Oba Lawal as monarch as someone he has great respect for, having known him for for many years. With the monarch on the throne bof Iruland, Osinbajo said the future of the kingdom is bright, saying that development are bound to start springing up in Ireland and its environs.

Osinbajo said: “The Oniru as you may like to know, we have been together for many years. We were, of course, you know we serve in Lagos State together. “Aside that, the Oniru is someone that I have great respect for. And with his emergence as the monarch of Oniru, I know that the future of the Iruland is very bright and more development are bound to start springing up within Iruland.

“He is a visionary leader and he often ensure that the vision that he has come to fruition in a very short time. We have had some conversations that could help bring more developments to Iruland.

“This anniversary is very exciting for me and I want to use this medium to congratulate him on this auspicious occasion. I pray that there will be many more years for us to celebrate his reign in Iruland.”

On his part, Fayemi, who is also the Ekiti State governor, said he had witnessed tremendous progress in Ireland, saying the background of the monarch in urban regeneration is paying off for the kingdom.

Fayemi said: “I have seen a tremendous progress within the spare of one year that he assumed office. I have seen all that he had put into the town and I must commend him. I know his background in urban regeneration and housing development in the country.

“I know his capacity. I am not surprised in what I have seen since my arrival at the palace. I am glad that we have started seeing a new Iruland; a land that is organised and progressive as well as expected to develop that it previous state.

