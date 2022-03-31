News

…Osinbajo female support group condoles with victims

A female support group for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s presidential bid, S.M.A.R.T Women for PYO, has condoled with the families and friends of those who lost their lives in the two train attacks that left scores of people dead along the Kaduna- Abuja route.

The group also commiserated with President Muhammad Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai and the entire nation over these unfortunate incidents. In a statement jointly signed on behalf of the group by Bunmi Oke and Folake Aina, the women regretted that the killings of innocent Nigeri-ans is occurring at a time the nation is witnessing a transformational rebirth in its security architecture.

While noting that the entire nation had been thrown into needless mourning, the group said it is unfortunate that precious lives were wasted by the dastardly act of the terrorists. It, however, called on security agencies to be more proactive while urging Nigerians not to despair as hope is on the horizon.

 

