Osinbajo: FG has broken bureaucratic obstacle with Ease of doing business initiative

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said the government has broken the nation’s bureaucratic hurdles in the country with the ease-of-doingbusiness initiative. The Vice President said this on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa while receiving some of the participants at the ongoing Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit (NDIS)-led by Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NiDCOM, Dr. Abike Dabiri-Erewa and the Acting Governor of Ondo State, Mr. Lucky Orimisan Ayedatiwa. According to a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo observed that the challenges involved in working through a “bureaucracy that is accustomed to being more of an obstacle than a facilitator.”

He, however, added that “we are breaking that – bureaucracy is everywhere and tends to be that way and after a while, regulators (of businesses) don’t recognize anymore that the reason they are there is to facilitate business. They are more policemen than facilitators.”

 

