Osinbajo: FG leveraging on Fintech innovation to address agric, energy challenges

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the Federal Government was leveraging on Fintech innovation to address the challenges in agriculture and energy sectors of the economy. Osinbajo stated this yesterday at the official launch of the Nigeria Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Fintech Hackathon organised by Financial Centre for Sustainability Lagos (FC4S Lagos), Nigeria Climate Innovation Centre (NCIC), Access Bank and AfricaHacks. According to a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, the Vice President said the government was accelerating interventions, especially those under its Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP), including programmes on renewable energy, agriculture, improving access to credit and direct cash transfers, among others.

He said: “This is incredibly powerful for our efforts at resolving the climate crisis; transitioning to cleaner energy but also it introduces a tremendous opportunity for Fintech companies for payments systems. “Being able to manage that whole process, collect monies in some case, and in many cases, payout to owners.

I think that there are tremendous opportunities there. This is something we are starting now. Of course, several companies have already shown some interest. “So, as we address climate concerns, there are major opportunities for Fintech companies and their creativity is going to be very crucial here.” Speaking about leveraging innovations by Fintechs to address challenges in agriculture, the Vice President said, “we need to expand the scope of sustainable farming and farming techniques.” “So, we have to first find out where these new farmers work and we have to geo-tag them to their farms. But more importantly, we had to get credit to them one way or the other because many of them are in far-flung areas of the country.

Like this: Like Loading...