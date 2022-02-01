Integrity of legal process worries Osinbajo
News

Osinbajo: FG rakes N1trn from privatization proceeds

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja Comment(0)

The Federal Government has raked about N1 trillion as proceeds from the privatization exercise scheme since inception of the scheme in late 80’s spearheaded by the Technical Committee on Privatization and Commercialization (TCPC), Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, who doubles as Chairman National Committee on Privatization (TCP), highest decision-making body in charge of privatization said.

He confirmed the figure in Abuja at the inauguration NCP members Council at the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock, a statement issued by Head, Public Communications of Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) Ibeh Uzoma Chidi on Tuesday.

He tasked members of the reconstituted NCP to tackle new transactions and reform activities of the federal government as well as resolve some of the thorny economic issues that are critical to the country’s accelerated growth. Some of the issues listed for newly inaugurated NCP members by VP included, addressing the current and emerging challenges in the reform of the National Electric Power Industry (NESI); continuation of reform in the River Basin Development Authorities and National Parks sub-sector; transport sector reform, commercialization of enterprises in the communications and media sector and pending reform bills for key sector of the economy among others.

While charging the members to conduct the reform programme in a transparent, sustainable, credible and widely accepted manner, the NCP Chairman noted that: “We are required to take appropriate steps to ensure that the interests of the various segments of our society, particularly the ordinary citizens, are protected in the implementation of the reform programme”.

The Vice President further charged the members to diligently carry out the statutory responsibilities assigned to Council as encapsulated in the Public Enterprises (Privatization and Commercialization) Act of 1999.

Apart from the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), who is the Chairman, other statutory members of the reconstituted NCP are: Vice Chairman and Hon. Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. (Dr.) Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, Minister of Trade, Industry and Investment, Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo, Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Mallam Abubakar Malami (SAN), Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Gida Mustapha, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele and Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters; Dr. Adeyemi Dipeolu.

The private sector members of the new NCP include, Mr. Muhammad Kabir Ahmad, Hon.Nasidi Ali, Mr. Remi Morgan and Dr. Marius Emeka Adimmadu.The Director General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Mr. Alex A. Okoh will serve as member/Secretary.

 

Our Reporters

