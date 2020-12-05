Osinbajo: FG ready to monitor, enforce food fortification

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has said the Federal Government was keen on enhancing national monitoring and enforcement of food fortification to quality standards. Osinbajo gave this assurance on Thursday, at the 3rd Annual Nigeria Food Processing and Nutrition Leadership Forum, held virtually and organised by the Aliko Dangote Foundation and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. In a statement made available to newsmen by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo said: “The Nigerian government is keen on driving collaborative efforts in enhancing national monitoring and enforcement of fortification quality standards.”

