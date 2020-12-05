News

Osinbajo: FG ready to monitor, enforce food fortification

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has said the Federal Government was keen on enhancing national monitoring and enforcement of food fortification to quality standards. Osinbajo gave this assurance on Thursday, at the 3rd Annual Nigeria Food Processing and Nutrition Leadership Forum, held virtually and organised by the Aliko Dangote Foundation and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. In a statement made available to newsmen by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo said: “The Nigerian government is keen on driving collaborative efforts in enhancing national monitoring and enforcement of fortification quality standards.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2021 Budget: FG targets N205bn from privatisation proceeds

Posted on Author Chukwu David

…proposes N12.66trn estimate The Federal Government has proposed N12.66 trillion as aggregate expenditure for 2021 fiscal year, with a deficit of N5.16 trillion. The proposed money bill also made provision for the funding of the budget with a projected borrowing amounting to N4.28 trillion. The FG is also targeting the sum of N205.15 billion from […]
News

IGP to AIGs,CPs: Ensure maximun security during Sallah

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has ordered Assistant Inspectors General as well as Commissioners of Police in charge of the 36 state commands and the Federal Capital Territory, to beef up security before, during and after the Eid-el Kabir celebration. The police chief’s directive was conveyed in a statement, Thursday, by […]
News Top Stories

Property enumeration: W’Bank promises $2m grant each to state govts

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The World Bank is to offer $2 million grant to any state government that was able to achieve 50 per cent and above update of its property record before June 30 next year. The update shall include accurate information of the name of the owner/occupier of property, size of the land parcel, size of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: