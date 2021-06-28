Osinbajo: FG to collect tax on profits made by tech., digital firms

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has disclosed that the Federal Government would activate its legal provisions to collect taxes on profits made in the country by global technology and digital firms not based in the country, but with significant economic presence in Nigeria.

Osinbajo made this disclosure at the weekend, while interacting with a delegation of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) led by its President, Mr. Adesina Adedayo.

In a release by his spokes man, Laolu Akande, the Vice -President said the government would not raise taxes but was already empowered to widen the tax net including collection of taxes on the Nigerian income of global tech giants with significant economic presence here, even if they have not established an office or permanent establishment and are currently not paying taxes in Nigeria.

Quoting the Finance Act (2019), Osinbajo said the country has had several economic downturns but has made several efforts to bring more people into the tax nets, including the Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS).

