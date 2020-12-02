Osinbajo: FG’ll consider new ideas to tackle insecurity

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has given the assurance that the Federal Government will consider new ideas in tackling insecurity in the country.

Osinbajo gave the assurance in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, yesterday, while responding to the killing of 43 rice farmers in Zambamari, Borno State, by Boko Haram insurgents last weekend. Osinbajo paid a visit to the Nasarawa governor, Abdullahi Sule yesterday.

He said: “As the President said, these group of people have acted insanely in such a dastardly manner, killing innocent people, people who had gone to their farms to work. “I spoke to Governor Babagana Zulum and the former governor, Senator Kashim Shettima to express my condolence, but more importantly, to try and think through ways of dealing with this kind of random attacks.

“It’s important to understand also that we will probably need to keep reviewing the conventional means of dealing with some of these security challenges, especially the randomness.

“This is why the President has said that he is taking a serious look at how to deal with the issues, especially the randomness: some insane person goes into a place and shot people, that is not the sort of thing that you are prepared for conventionally.

“We have to do a lot more local intelligence and some of the community policing efforts we are planning on, so that information is supplied faster, especially at the local level and then a reaction will then be possible. “It is a major tragedy; it’s a very unfortunate thing and our hearts are with the family of those who were killed in such a terrible manner.

“We are very confident and the Federal Government will continue to do what it needs to do, especially in terms of trying to ensure security in the North-East and all over Nigeria.

“You’ve heard the President and what he has to say, especially some of the new ideas around security and the security architecture which we are trying to put in place. We will get there.”

