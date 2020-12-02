News Top Stories

Osinbajo: FG’ll consider new ideas to tackle insecurity

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has given the assurance that the Federal Government will consider new ideas in tackling insecurity in the country.

 

Osinbajo gave the assurance in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, yesterday, while responding to the killing of 43 rice farmers in Zambamari, Borno State, by Boko Haram insurgents last weekend. Osinbajo paid a visit to the Nasarawa governor, Abdullahi Sule yesterday.

 

He said: “As the President said, these group of people have acted insanely in such a dastardly manner, killing innocent people, people who had gone to their farms to work. “I spoke to Governor Babagana Zulum and the former governor, Senator Kashim Shettima to express my condolence, but more importantly, to try and think through ways of dealing with this kind of random attacks.

 

“It’s important to understand also that we will probably need to keep reviewing the conventional means of dealing with some of these security challenges, especially the randomness.

 

“This is why the President has said that he is taking a serious look at how to deal with the issues, especially the randomness: some insane person goes into a place and shot people, that is not the sort of thing that you are prepared for conventionally.

 

“We have to do a lot more local intelligence and some of the community policing efforts we are planning on, so that information is supplied faster, especially at the local level and then a reaction will then be possible. “It is a major tragedy; it’s a very unfortunate thing and our hearts are with the family of those who were killed in such a terrible manner.

 

“We are very confident and the Federal Government will continue to do what it needs to do, especially in terms of trying to ensure security in the North-East and all over Nigeria.

 

“You’ve heard the President and what he has to say, especially some of the new ideas around security and the security architecture which we are trying to put in place. We will get there.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Presidency mocks opposition over botched labour strike

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

The Presidency, yesterday, mocked Nigerians opposed to the harsh economic policies of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and warned supporters of the government to be wary of the antics of the opposition whom, it said, was bent towards pulling the current government down.   Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina described […]
News

Kebbi seeks more support from donor agencies

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State government has appeal to donor agencies operating in the state to extend their projects’ intervention programmes to other communities and local governments area in the state.   Addressing participants at a one-day review and reflection processes stakeholders’ validation meeting held in Birnin Kebbi, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, […]
Editorial Top Stories

Indigenous coaches should emulate Keshi, Amodu

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Modern football is very dynamic. Coaches, players and all stakeholders follow the trend by updating their knowledge in the round leather game. We are aware that over the years, the interesting game, which is number one sport in Nigeria, has witnessed many rules and regulation on and off the pitch. Today, there is need to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: