Osinbajo: Fixing civil servants’ welfare, key to addressing productivity, corruption challenges

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that fixing the welfare of federal civil servants would be key to addressing challenges associated with productivity and corruption in the country. Osinbajo came to this conclusion on Thursday while relating his experience as the Attorney General in Lagos State where he reformed the state judiciary as he received briefs on the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021-2025, presented by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan. In a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, the Vice President said the government needed to do something bold and big in order to reform the Nigerian Civil Service.

The meeting was a Presidential Level Briefing of the reform process of the Federal Civil Service which has been on since 2017. The reform was being led by Steering and Implementation Committees with membership drawn from the public and private sectors with the engagement of development partners. The Vice President who noted that serious attention was being paid to all issues in the civil service said “I think that we should really do something that is bold, big and that will really make the difference in order to address some of the issues especially that of accommodation for civil servants.

“We can do much more with mass housing. We have a target now of 300,000 houses under our ESP social housing scheme. CBN has allocated N200 billion, but we have seen that we can provide mass housing, and we can make civil servants beneficiaries of the scheme.” “Though the housing scheme is very modest, it is the sort of thing that we can at least do, to begin to take into account, the fact that everybody who worked for the civil service deserves to live in their own home.

There must be a strategy for giving everybody a place to live in.” Making the point about access to affordable homes being one of the easiest ways to get people out of poverty, Osinbajo said: “It is a vital part of what we are trying to do”, noting that “we must address it.

A civil servant ought to be able to own a home, and justify to his family the reason why he went for the job.” Earlier in her presentation, Yemi-Esan identified staff welfare particularly, remuneration and housing as areas that require better focus and urgent intervention by the Federal Government. She appealed for improved support, particularly in funding the implementation of successive strategy and implementation plans to overhaul the service for better productivity.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation said the current reform in the Federal Civil Service has enabled government to save huge sums through the verification of personnel payroll and digitization of some operations, among others. The meeting was attended by the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, Ministers of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, and Finance, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, Ministers of State, Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba; and Works and Housing, Engr. Abubakar Aliyu. Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters, Dr. Adeyemi Dipeolu, some of Nigeria’s development partners including officials of the World Bank and the President of the Africa Initiative for Governance, Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, (a private sector representative and member of Steering Committee) were also there.

Like this: Like Loading...