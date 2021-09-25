Osinbajo flags off 557 low density luxury estate in Akwa Ibom

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has flag-off a 557 low density luxury estate in Akwa Ibom State, called Dakkada Luxury Estate. The estate which is 10 minutes drive from Victor Attah International Airport sits on a 171 hectare of land across Uruan and Ibesikpo Asutan local government areas. The luxury estate is designed to have a roundthe- clock broadband internet service through fibre optics cables, a WHO standard water supply and treatment plant, a safe city security system, a power sub-station, fire sub-station, police station, and school. It will also have a church, shopping mall, clinic and health center, a civic center as well as a central sewage and gas supply. At the flag-off which is part of activities marking the 34th anniversary of Akwa Ibom State creation, Prof. Osinbajo said the estate would be “a nice little place where one can hide away.”

“The Dakadda luxury estate is strategic, people across the country will want to come here, and when they come they will have a descent accommodation to raise their children. The facilities here would meet the need of residents and meet their standard of what should be a home,” the VP said. The Vice President said housing projects are very critical in creating jobs aside providing shelter and lauded the Governor for initiating the project. Prof. Osinbajo congratulated the Governor and people of Akwa Ibom State on the anniversary, saying that Governor Udom Emmanuel has made “remarkable achievements in six years especially in industrialisation.” The Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel said the luxury estate project was driven by housing demand from foreign investors. “As we are standing here, 13% of the estate has been sold out to non-indigenes.

Everything that a luxury estate should have is here. The water here is WHO standard. The power supply will come from two sources; we are bringing in a gas turbine that will generate 15MW of electricity,” Governor Emmanuel said. The Commissioner for lands and Water Resources, Pastor Umo Eno, whose Ministry supervises the Dakkada luxury estate project said the estate is designed such that residents can tele-work. Pastor Eno said the estate is part of the full plan by the Governor to provide ensure smart living for investors coming into the state. Each plot in the estate is in the average of 2,000sqm and a square meter is sold for N30,000. A plot of 2,000sqm will be sold for N60 million.

