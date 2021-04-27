News

Osinbajo for Sierra Leone’s 60th Independence anniversary

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is heading to Freetown, the Sierra Leone on Tuesday to attend its 60th Independence anniversary.
According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Mr Laolu Akande, Osinbajo is attending the event on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari.
He would join several other Heads of State and Governments from Africa and beyond expected at the event.
Nigeria and Sierra Leone have shared cherished and cordial relations at least right from colonial times.
The relationship has continued and evidenced in the socio-economic, technical and security cooperation over the years.
The Vice President, who leaves Abuja on Tuesday morning, would be accompanied by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada, among others.
He is expected back in Abuja later in the day.

