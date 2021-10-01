Osinbajo, govs for Fayemi’s 3rd anniversary

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, governors and other eminent citizens are expected in Ekiti State to mark the third anniversary of the Kayode Fayemi administration. Osinbajo is expected to inaugurate the Civic Centre in Ado Ekiti on October 14 as part of activities lined up to mark the anniversary. This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Information and Values Orientation, Akinbowale Omole, at a media briefing yesterday in Ado Ekiti to herald the anniversary celebration. A major highlight of the anniversary celebration, according the Commissioner, is the Oni Uyi Award ceremony to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the creation of the state.

Like this: Like Loading...