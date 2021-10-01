Osinbajo, govs for Fayemi’s 3rd anniversary

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, governors and other eminent citizens are expected in Ekiti State to mark the third anniversary of the Kayode Fayemi administration. Osinbajo is expected to inaugurate the Civic Centre in Ado Ekiti on October 14 as part of activities lined up to mark the anniversary. This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Information and Values Orientation, Akinbowale Omole, at a media briefing yesterday in Ado Ekiti to herald the anniversary celebration. A major highlight of the anniversary celebration, according the Commissioner, is the Oni Uyi Award ceremony to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the creation of the state.
NMA: Non-compliance to COVID-19 protocols dangerous
The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has said the increase in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country was as a result of lack of adherence to the COVID- 19 protocols, especially the use of face masks and observance of social distancing in public places. President of the NMA, Prof. Innocent Ujah, who spoke […]
Late arrival of materials mars process in Lagos
Sanwo-Olu seeks better advocacy on residents' participation Hamzat tasks Lagosians on franchise Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu yesterday took part in the much-publicised local government election, saying the level of advocacy needs to be improved as people exercise their franchise. This was even as his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat charged Lagosians […]
Salami panel rejects Magu's request for video proceedings
The presidential committee probing allegations of sleaze against suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has rejected his request for video proceedings of the panel. The committee, chaired by Justice Ayo Salami, has however promised the ex-anti corruption czar fair hearing. A source close to the panel had told an […]
