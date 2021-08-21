News

Osinbajo, Govs’ Forum, others for Pa Okowa funeral today

Owa-Alero kingdom in Ika North East local government area of Delta State is set to host the presidency, represented by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and members of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) for the celebration of the life of the late father of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Pa Arthur Okowa. Okowa died last year at the peak of COVID-19 but was buried without fanfare in keeping with social distancing, mass gathering and no handshake protocols. The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, who is the chairman of NGF, is expected to lead his colleagues from the six geo-political zones of the country to the ceremony.

The Chief Press Secretary to Okowa, Olise Ifeajika in Asaba yesterday said besides the Vice President, his South-South counterparts in Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa-Ibom, Cross-Rivers, Edo and Delta states (BRACED Commission), his fellow governors in NGF, distinguished Senators and House of Representatives members, ministers, ambassadors and heads of government agencies and parastatals are going to be the guests of honour. He said: “The only person that may not be present at the occasion is President Muhammadu Buhari. But his Vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo is definitely going to represent him. Governors and the powers that be in the governance of Nigeria, will not be left out. We have worked assiduously for peace-keeping to prevent logjams.”

