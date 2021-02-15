Osinbajo, govs: How to tackle security challenges

Prominent Nigerians, including the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and some state governors, over the weekend, proffered different solutions to the growing insecurity across the country.

They expressed concerns that the crises which erupted in different regions in recent weeks had assumed some ethnic colourations which, they said, was a dangerous recipe for chaos and anarchy.

Osinbajo tasked Nigerians, particularly security agencies, to treat cases of criminality according to the law and not according to the ethnic origin of the culprit. Osinbajo spoke yesterday in Lagos when reporters asked him about the security situation in Ibadan, following the recent clash between some Hausa traders and Yoruba natives in Shasha Market, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The Vice President, who was in Lagos to pay a condolence visit to the Jakande family over the loss of their patriarch and former Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, confirmed that he had heard about the disturbances in Shasha market, describing it as unfortunate.

Osinbajo sued for peace among the people, stressing that the Shasha market has been a commercial centre that had accommodated people of diverse ethnic and cultural backgrounds for many decades. “I have heard about the unfortunate mayhem and the tragic loss of lives at the Shasha market in the past few days. Shasha market has been a melting pot for traders bringing foodstuff from the North to the South- West for decades.

“For decades traders from the North have done business with their brothers from the South-West and they have lived in peace and even inter-married. Shasha is a place of unity.

“So when a disagreement arises between individuals or a criminal act is committed by one against the other, we must ensure that we see it for what it is; a criminal act, which must be punished according to law. Not an ethnic conflict.

“Every Nigerian has a constitutional right to live, work and enjoy their lives in safety, peace under the law. It is the duty of government through the police and other law enforcement agencies to arrest and prosecute any person who commits a crime against a citizen of this nation. It is the role of the citizen to assist the police to identify the criminals,” he said.

Osinbajo counselled against the growing culture of individuals, ethnic or regional groups, resorting to self-help in the face of insecurity, warning that such act of desperation could lead to anarchy and chaos in the country.

“We must never take the law into our own hands. If we do, we will be promoting chaos and a breakdown of law and order, and all of us, especially the most vulnerable amongst us, will be at risk.

“I urge all community leaders to work together to preserve the brotherly coexistence that our people from different parts of the country have enjoyed in Shasha market for several decades. “I commend the governor for his swift and decisive action and all the law enforcement agencies for their prompt intervention,” Osinbajo said.

There was tension on Friday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital following a clash between some Yoruba youths and Hausa traders at the Shasha Market, Oluyole Local Government Area.

Three people were said to have lost their lives while properties worth millions of naira were said to have been destroyed during the incident. Also yesterday, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, said the nation’s security challenges required concerted and collective effort of all stakeholders to resolve them. Tambuwal stated this while speaking to journalists at Boji-Boji Owa,

Ika North East Local Government Area, shortly after he and his Zamfara State counterpart, Hon. Bello Matawalle, paid a condolence visit on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State on the demise of his father, late Pa Arthur Okorie Okowa.

Tambuwal, who is Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, said there is the need for all leaders to come together and work hard to save the growing situation before it degenerates into anarchy.

“Without security, there cannot be any development and there cannot be peace and you need peace and security to govern and you also need peace and security for you to carry out business transactions and even worship. So, it’s key and very fundamental for development in any society.

“So my charge is that all of us as leaders must come together irrespective of whatever views we may have in terms of approach to how the insecurity should be resolved. “We should all be seen to be working together in coming up with a synergy and a template for resolving all of these conflicts,” he said.

Tambuwal said that the new service chiefs should be given a chance to show their capacity to resolve the lingering insecurity issues in the country.

He counselled against the culture of subjecting the new appointees to so much criticisms even when they were yet to fully resume at the duty posts, saying it could be discouraging to them.

On his part, Matawalle acknowledged that Zamfara State had been the epicentre of banditry in Northern Nigeria, but disclosed that his administration had recorded a lot of successes using the kinetic and non-kinetic approaches.

“As a person, I couldn’t just fold my hands and watch my people being killed. We have been fighting that battle using two approaches, the kinetic and non-kinetic and we have recorded some successes.

“We are all together, we are the same as one and we have been preaching peace because we want Nigeria to remain one. “The security of the nation is not just for us as government, but for all of us and we have lots of roles we can play as individuals so that we can be at peace as a nation,” Matawalle said.

