News

Osinbajo: Govt won’t tolerate police brutality

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) on Sunday expressed anger over reports of violations of human rights by the police, saying abuse of Nigerians’ rights by individuals who are meant to protect them is annoying and completely  unacceptable.

 

The Vice President said that arrest, maiming or killing of young people or anyone at all, is completely wrong,  unlawful and illegal, adding that any anyone involved in this act ought to be investigated and prosecuted.

 

Speaking when the State House Correspondents approached him at the Presidential Villa on the frequent cases of abuse of human rights by the police, Osinbajo said officers involved in the act would be prosecuted.

 

He said: “I am very concerned, in fact, very angry about what I see, happening to young men and women who are arrested, in some cases maimed or killed by men of the police force.”

 

Prof Osinbajo was asked mainly about the economic challenges facing the country and Nigerians, and also the reported recent upsurge in the activities of FSARS regarding harassment of people alongside different violations of the rights of especially young Nigerians by some police officers.

 

Responding, the VP, who had earlier held a meeting with the Inspector General of Police,Mohammed Adamu on Sunday at his residence, said the President and himself had discussed the matter on a number of occasions noting the President’s displeasure about such reports and his resolve to ensure reforms.

 

According to him, such violations are “completely unacceptable because these are individuals who are meant to protect Nigerians. The arrest, maiming or killing of young people or anyone at all, is completely wrong. It is unlawful and illegal, and anyone involved in this act ought to be investigated and prosecuted.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ize-Iyamu flays non-payment of allowances to screening COVID-19 team

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta BENIN

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the September 19 governorship election in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, yesterday flayed the alleged non-payment of three-month allowances to the State COVID-19 Mobile  Screening Team by the state government.   This was as members of the State COVID-19 Team yesterday staged a protest in Benin, the […]
News

Navy graduates 1,226 trainees to safeguard maritime sector

Posted on Author Flora Onwudiwe

The Nigerian Navy (NN) has graduated 1,226 trainees from the Nigerian Navy Basic Training School (NNBTS), Batch 29, Onne, Rivers State. The trainees made of 999 males and females 227, altogether 1,226, underwent nine months of rigourous military and practical training; and were groomed in basic naval seamanship skills, boat handling, swimming, unarmed combat, ropework […]
News

Rivers signs contracts for 330,000-cubic-metre potable water

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Rivers Government on Monday signed contracts for the rehabilitation and upgrading of water supply for Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas respectively. The project is expected to upgrade 496 kilometres of pipes that will ensure the flow of 330,000 cubic metres of potable water daily upon completion. The project is also expected to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: