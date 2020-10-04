Osinbajo: Govt won’t tolerate police brutality

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) on Sunday expressed anger over reports of violations of human rights by the police, saying abuse of Nigerians’ rights by individuals who are meant to protect them is annoying and completely unacceptable.

The Vice President said that arrest, maiming or killing of young people or anyone at all, is completely wrong, unlawful and illegal, adding that any anyone involved in this act ought to be investigated and prosecuted.

Speaking when the State House Correspondents approached him at the Presidential Villa on the frequent cases of abuse of human rights by the police, Osinbajo said officers involved in the act would be prosecuted.

He said: “I am very concerned, in fact, very angry about what I see, happening to young men and women who are arrested, in some cases maimed or killed by men of the police force.”

Prof Osinbajo was asked mainly about the economic challenges facing the country and Nigerians, and also the reported recent upsurge in the activities of FSARS regarding harassment of people alongside different violations of the rights of especially young Nigerians by some police officers.

Responding, the VP, who had earlier held a meeting with the Inspector General of Police,Mohammed Adamu on Sunday at his residence, said the President and himself had discussed the matter on a number of occasions noting the President’s displeasure about such reports and his resolve to ensure reforms.

According to him, such violations are “completely unacceptable because these are individuals who are meant to protect Nigerians. The arrest, maiming or killing of young people or anyone at all, is completely wrong. It is unlawful and illegal, and anyone involved in this act ought to be investigated and prosecuted.”

Like this: Like Loading...