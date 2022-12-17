News

Osinbajo greets Buhari at 80, says he’s shown it’s possible to serve forthrightly, selflessly

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and his wife, Dolapo, have congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

In a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo in a personally signed statement, the Vice President wrote: “Happy 80th Birthday, Mr. President!

“Your extraordinary life of unblemished service to the nation in the army, as a Governor, Minister, Military Head of State and as two-term Civilian President demonstrates that it is possible to serve the nation and our people honestly, forthrightly and selflessly.

“Dolly and I, and the family wish you many more happy years in peace and good health in Jesus’ name. Amen”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

GOVERNOR UDOM EMMANUEL: A’IBOM’S PROFOUND LEADER At 54

Posted on Author Emmanuel Sam

  * Salvages A’Ibom economy from national recession, debt overhang   * Diversifies economy via industrialisation, Aviation devt   * Harps on enduring peace, unity, political inclusion   * Wages a winning battle against Covid-19   THE MAN OF DESTINY   Governor Udom Gabriel Emmanuel emerged as a fulfilment of God’s promise at the appointed […]
News

Abubakar, Ibas posted to Chad, Ghana as envoys

Posted on Author Our Reporters

President Muhammadu Buhari has posted the immediate past Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar (rtd), to the Republic of Chad as Nigeria’s ambassador to that country. Similarly, the President has also assigned the immediate past Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (rtd), to the Republic of Ghana as Nigerian […]
News

Singapore to end ban on gay sex

Posted on Author Reporter

  Singapore will repeal a law that bans gay sex, effectively making it legal to be homosexual in the city-state. The decision, announced by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on national TV, comes after years of fierce debate, reports the BBC. LGBT activists in Singapore have hailed the move as “a win for humanity”. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica