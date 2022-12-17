Osinbajo greets Buhari at 80, says he’s shown it’s possible to serve forthrightly, selflessly

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and his wife, Dolapo, have congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

In a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo in a personally signed statement, the Vice President wrote: “Happy 80th Birthday, Mr. President!

“Your extraordinary life of unblemished service to the nation in the army, as a Governor, Minister, Military Head of State and as two-term Civilian President demonstrates that it is possible to serve the nation and our people honestly, forthrightly and selflessly.

“Dolly and I, and the family wish you many more happy years in peace and good health in Jesus’ name. Amen”

