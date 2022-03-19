Osinbajo hails AbdulRazaq on conferment of title

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has congratulated Dr. Alimi AbdulRazaq on the conferment of the title of Mutawali of Ilorin Emirate on him, saying he brings many sterling qualities to the royal stool. Osinbajo spoke on Friday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, at the turbaning AbdulRazaq as the second Mutawali of Ilorin Emirate by the Emir of Ilorin, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari. He said: “His accomplishments in law, education and participation in banking industry are testaments to the qualities of Dr Alimi Abdul- Razaq. He follows in succession to his late father Alhaji AGF AbdulRazaq (SAN) as the first Mutawali of Ilorin emirate. “We can all attest to the fact that the new Mutawali of Ilorin brings many qualities to the title. The first class mind, who has navigated the legal profession and the complex world of business and politics at the highest level possible strictly on the merit of his own capacity and the weight of his contributions.” Osinbajo applauded the Mutawali’s outstanding contributions to human rights protection in Africa, which he said set the framework for the establishment of Africa Court for Human and Peoples Rights. The Emir of Ilorin Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, said AbdulRazaq and the AbdulRazaqs of Ilorin deserve the honour from the emirate for their sterling contributions to the ancient city, Kwara State and Nigeria as a whole. “AbdulRazaq family deserves the honour received today from the people of Ilorin Emirate. May Allaah bless the position. I believe the family will continue to contribute to the development of Ilorin Emirate, Kwara State and Nigeria in general,” the monarch said.
Related Articles
We’re implementing programmes to increase food supply, says Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his administration was implementing programs translating into food supply sufficiency, improved nutrition, less hunger, increased employment, new jobs opportunities, better livelihoods, reduced poverty, decreased vulnerability to health challenges and higher quality of life. The President said this yesterday, while speaking at a Virtual Leaders Summit on Climate. In a […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Goje And The Case Of Manning APC
It’s apparent that most Nigerians, chiefly members of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) are fundamentally preoccupied and concern about the 2023 and even going beyond it while heedless of the turbulence and inherent struggles ahead. But, to many of us, who might have genuine faith and interest in the headway of the APC and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
COVID-19: 17 corps members test positive in Abia
At least 17 members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) serving in Abia State have tested positive for coronavirus. The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Joe Osuji, disclosed this yesterday while briefing journalists. Osuji said the corps members were subjected to compulsory COVID-19 test on arrival at the Orientation Camp at Umunna in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)