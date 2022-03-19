Osinbajo hails AbdulRazaq on conferment of title

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has congratulated Dr. Alimi AbdulRazaq on the conferment of the title of Mutawali of Ilorin Emirate on him, saying he brings many sterling qualities to the royal stool. Osinbajo spoke on Friday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, at the turbaning AbdulRazaq as the second Mutawali of Ilorin Emirate by the Emir of Ilorin, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari. He said: “His accomplishments in law, education and participation in banking industry are testaments to the qualities of Dr Alimi Abdul- Razaq. He follows in succession to his late father Alhaji AGF AbdulRazaq (SAN) as the first Mutawali of Ilorin emirate. “We can all attest to the fact that the new Mutawali of Ilorin brings many qualities to the title. The first class mind, who has navigated the legal profession and the complex world of business and politics at the highest level possible strictly on the merit of his own capacity and the weight of his contributions.” Osinbajo applauded the Mutawali’s outstanding contributions to human rights protection in Africa, which he said set the framework for the establishment of Africa Court for Human and Peoples Rights. The Emir of Ilorin Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, said AbdulRazaq and the AbdulRazaqs of Ilorin deserve the honour from the emirate for their sterling contributions to the ancient city, Kwara State and Nigeria as a whole. “AbdulRazaq family deserves the honour received today from the people of Ilorin Emirate. May Allaah bless the position. I believe the family will continue to contribute to the development of Ilorin Emirate, Kwara State and Nigeria in general,” the monarch said.

