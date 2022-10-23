Osinbajo hails NB over Maltina Teacher-of-the-Year Award

…As Plateau teacher, Ayiwulu, emerges as 2022 winner

As the curtains were drawn on this year’s 2022 Maltina Teacher-ofthe- Year (MTOY) Awards, initiated by the Nigerian Breweries Plc, under the auspice of the Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, Vice President, Prof, Yemi Osinbajo, has commended the company, saying the annual awards is already yielding great results not only in the teaching and education sector, but also in the national economy.

The Vice President gave the commendation on Friday during the grand finale/award presentation for this year’s edition of theaward, theeighthintheseries, heldattheOrientalHotels, Lekki, where Elder Felix Ohiwerei, former Chairman of Nigerian Breweries Plc received the company’s Recognition Award.

Underscoring the impact of teachers in the society, Osinbajo, however, described as laudable the initiative to identify, celebrate and reward exceptional teachers in the country, even as he recalled how he received the winner of last year’s edition of the award, a female teacher from Adamawa State, in his office so as to celebrate her.

MTOY award was instituted to identify and showcase committed and hardworking secondary school teachers nationwide and consequently lift the education sector and the economy as a whole. A teacher from Federal Government College, Jos, Plateau State, AlakuAyiwulu, emerged as this year’s Maltina Teacherof- the-Year Champion, having defeated other 1,026 contestants from 30 states across the federation, who submitted entries for the award this year.

Musa Saidu, a teacher from Borno State and Ifeoma Stella from Enugu State won the second and third prize, respectively. For emerging the overall winner, Ayiwulu received a total of N6.5 million and all-expenses paid Short Course programme abroad and other benefits.

The Chairman of Nigerian Breweries, Chief Kolawole Jamodu and the Director of Corporate Affairs, Sade Morgan, reiterated that the award was initiated to recognise hard work and diligence among teachers and celebrate them in order to boost their morale for improved performance and by extension, education development of the country.

Commending the independent panel of judges, who assessed all the 1,027 entrants for this year for a thorough and job well done, Morgan congratulated the winner and his colleagues for their achievements, even as the duo promised the readiness of the company to continue to add value to the teaching profession, the education sector and the economy at large.

