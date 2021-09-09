News

Osinbajo hails PFN President, Oke, at 65

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

The Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has commended the President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Wale Oke for his commitment to the cause of humanity at 65. In a statement by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo in a letter to the clergyman described Oke as “a bridge builder, an exemplary leader, a man of refreshing honesty, openness and genuine spirituality”. He wrote: “Dolapo and I rejoice with you, your dear wife, Rev. (Mrs.) Tokunbo Wale Oke, the family, the entire membership of Sword of the Spirit Ministries worldwide and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria on your 65th birthday anniversary. We thank God for the profoundly remarkable life that yours has been.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Rejiging Akwa Ibom economy: The Udom Emmanuel interministerial model (2)

Posted on Author Our Reporters

  … Spotlight on 84 completed life torching projects in Eket Senatorial District   It is not for fun that the Akwa Ibom State Government decided to provide a whopping #1 billion to overhaul the physical infrastructure of our educational institutions under the 2021 interministerial direct labour jobs. Research has found that learning environments play […]
News

56,924 apply for Kwara SUBEB/TESCOM teaching jobs

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

About 56, 924 persons have submitted applications for the ongoing Kwara State government’s recruitment process for teachers. According to a statement from the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, a total of 22,953 applied for the Teaching Service Commission vacancies, while 33,971 put in for the State Universal Basic Education jobs, adding that government […]
News

intelligence failure responsible for insecurity across country – Northern elders

Posted on Author Reporter

  Our Reporter Some Northern elders, operating under the canopy of Coalition of Northern Elders for Peace and Development (CNEPD), have blamed the worsening spate of insecurity accros the country on alleged failure of intelligence on the part of the military and other security agencies. There had been reports of suspected terrorists taking over some forests in Oyo […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica