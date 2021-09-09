Osinbajo hails PFN President, Oke, at 65

The Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has commended the President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Wale Oke for his commitment to the cause of humanity at 65. In a statement by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo in a letter to the clergyman described Oke as “a bridge builder, an exemplary leader, a man of refreshing honesty, openness and genuine spirituality”. He wrote: “Dolapo and I rejoice with you, your dear wife, Rev. (Mrs.) Tokunbo Wale Oke, the family, the entire membership of Sword of the Spirit Ministries worldwide and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria on your 65th birthday anniversary. We thank God for the profoundly remarkable life that yours has been.

