Osinbajo has track record to become Nigeria’s next president, says Emir of Ilorin

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

The Emir of Ilorin, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, has stated that the track record of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who is also a presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is good enough to make him Nigeria’s next president.

Speaking during the visit of the APC presidential aspirant to the Emir’s palace in Ilorin on Monday, the traditional ruler declared that Professor Osinbajo could do it, charging him to forge ahead to achieve his ambition.

The monarch, who prayed for success of the vice president in his 2023 election bid, asked God to guide him through the process.

“You’ve been very dutiful. Your track records alone are enough to give you success in your endeavour. However, you have a lot of task ahead of you. May God guide you and protect you from all your enemies,” the Emir said.

Speaking earlier, the vice president had told the Emir that he was in the state to meet and interact with the APC delegates for the party’s delegates conference, saying that he holds the Emir and the Emirate in high esteem.

“I’m here again, it’s always a pleasure to visit Ilorin and pay respect to you and the throne. Talking on the presidential ambition, I think having got the exposure in the past seven or eight years, I feel that all of the God-given exposure I have got should be put to use to run for presidency. I’m mindful of all the challenges. This is the time for steadiness in the polity of this country and we plan to hit the ground running by taking right decisions on what to do next,” he said.

Also speaking, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq commended the vice president for being a reliable anchor of federal government’s Social Investment Programme, Trader Moni project, saying that Professor Osinbajo could have been mobbed by traders for impacting positively on the traders’ socioeconomic wellbeing and development.

