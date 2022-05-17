News

Osinbajo has track record to become Nigeria’s next president, says Emir of Ilorin

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

The Emir of Ilorin, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, has stated that the track record of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who is also a presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is good enough to make him Nigeria’s next president.

Speaking during the visit of the APC presidential aspirant to the Emir’s palace in Ilorin on Monday, the traditional ruler declared that Professor Osinbajo could do it, charging him to forge ahead to achieve his ambition.

The monarch, who prayed for success of the vice president in his 2023 election bid, asked God to guide him through the process.

“You’ve been very dutiful. Your track records alone are enough to give you success in your endeavour.  However, you have a lot of task ahead of you. May God guide you and protect you from all your enemies,” the Emir said.

Speaking earlier, the vice president had told the Emir that he was in the state to meet and interact with the APC delegates for the party’s delegates conference, saying that he holds the Emir and the Emirate in high esteem.

“I’m here again, it’s always a pleasure to visit Ilorin and pay respect to you and the throne. Talking on the presidential ambition, I think having got the exposure in the past seven or eight years, I feel that all of the God-given exposure I have got should be put to use to run for presidency. I’m mindful of all the challenges. This is the time for steadiness in the polity of this country and we plan to hit the ground running by taking right decisions on what to do next,” he said.

Also speaking, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq commended the vice president for being a reliable anchor of federal government’s Social Investment Programme, Trader Moni project, saying that Professor Osinbajo could have been mobbed by traders for impacting positively on the traders’ socioeconomic wellbeing and development.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

HOSTCOM charges youths on training programme

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

The leadership of Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas (HOSTCOM) has advised youths of the region to be focused and serious minded as they conclude plans on a training programmed billed for next month geared at transforming the youths. The Nigeria content development and monitoring board is billed to train 1, 000 youths […]
News

Police ward-off flashpoints as protesters re-strategise in Delta

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Stern-looking security personnel yesterday took over major flashpoints in Asaba, the Delta State capital, and the oil city, Warri, to forestall the breakdown of law and order during the memorial celebration of the #EndSARS protest. For fear of the unknown, the popular Ekumeku Flyover, nicknamed Inter-Bau Roundabout, leading to major localities within the metropolis, including […]
News Top Stories

Stamp Duty: FIRS cedes adhesive stamp supply to NIPOST

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Agencies end rift Both the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) have amicably resolved their lingering rift over stamp duty collection, with the Service ceding right to supply adhesive stamp to the postal agency. Resolution of the imbroglio between the two government agencies was made possible by the signing of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica