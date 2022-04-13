Osinbajo hosts Senate APC caucus to breaking of fast

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo yesterday evening played host to the Senators on the platform of the ruling APC for the breaking of fast (Iftar) at his official residence, Akinola Aguda House in the Presidential Villa. This was the second Iftar Osinbajo would be holding with APC stakeholders having held one on Sunday evening with 12 out of the 22-member Progressives Governors Forum (PGF).

The Vice President was expected to use the forum to formally intimate the Senators led by Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, of his intention to run for Presidency in the 2023. Osinbajo, who formally made public his intention to succeed his boss, President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, would continue to meet with critical stakeholders of the party ahead of the presidential primaries in May. Already, he has been scheduled to host the House of Representatives APC Caucus today in the evening at the same venue.

