News

Osinbajo hosts Senate APC caucus to breaking of fast

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo yesterday evening played host to the Senators on the platform of the ruling APC for the breaking of fast (Iftar) at his official residence, Akinola Aguda House in the Presidential Villa. This was the second Iftar Osinbajo would be holding with APC stakeholders having held one on Sunday evening with 12 out of the 22-member Progressives Governors Forum (PGF).

The Vice President was expected to use the forum to formally intimate the Senators led by Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, of his intention to run for Presidency in the 2023. Osinbajo, who formally made public his intention to succeed his boss, President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, would continue to meet with critical stakeholders of the party ahead of the presidential primaries in May. Already, he has been scheduled to host the House of Representatives APC Caucus today in the evening at the same venue.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ortom to Buhari: Count Benue out of proposed grazing reserves plot

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Benue State governor, Dr. Samuel Ortom, yesterday again hit back at President Mohammadu Buhahi’s fresh moves to review the grazing reserves and cattle routes ‘already rejected by Nigerians’, saying there is no land for the The governor said the presidency is rather whipping a dead horse on the matter, stressing that the latest push for […]
News

2023: Pay-back time for Tinubu, Shettima tells Buhari, APC

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

… says presidency not Olympic Games Former Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to see the presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, former governor of Lagos State, as pay-back time for what he did for the party to come power in 2015. Shettima, who […]
News

Melbourne starts snap virus lockdown, no crowds at Australian Open

Posted on Author Reporter

  Australia’s second most populous state Victoria entered a five-day lockdown on Saturday as authorities raced to prevent a third wave of COVID-19 cases sparked by the highly infections UK variant. One new locally acquired case was confirmed in the past 24 hours, health authorities said on Saturday, taking the number of cases tied to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica