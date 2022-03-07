News Top Stories

Osinbajo in charge as Buhari leaves for check-up in London

president Muhammadu Buhari has left Abuja for London for a twoweek medical trip. Buhari, who was earlier scheduled to connect London directly from Nairobi, Kenya, where he participated in the commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the United Nations Environmental Program (UNEP), returned to Nigeria on Friday. His spokesman, Garba Shehu, said the President decided to return home from Kenya because he finished his duties in Nairobi ahead of time. In a brief interaction with newsmen on his way to London yesterday, Buhari said Vice President Yemi Osinbajo would be in charge. He said: “I cannot claim to be doing the work alone. The government is representative. The Vice President is there; he is in charge constitutionally. When I’m away, he is in charge and the security to the government, the Chief of Staff, no problem.” On the doubts about the All Progressives Congress (APC) holding its convention, Buhari said: “Well, they should wait and see. How did we come as a party to take power from the ruling party who has been there before us for so many years? We have the capacity. Everything will be alright.”

 

