Osinbajo in Ghana for ECOWAS summit on Bukina Faso, Guinea

Lawrence Olaoye

The Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday departed Abuja for Accra, Ghana, to represent Nigeria at an extraordinary summit of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government deliberating on the political situation in Burkina Faso, Mali and Guinea. The meeting, which came as part of the resolutions reached at last week’s virtual meeting chaired by Ghana’s President, Nana Akufo-Addo, reviewed the report of the ECOWAS delegation despatched to Quagadougou to meet with the military junta who recently seized power in Burkina Faso.

The summit was attended by regional leaders who considered the imposition of additional sanctions after the country was suspended from the regional body last week. Last Monday, soldiers forced the removal of democratically elected President Roch Marc Kabore from office in a military coup. The military takeover of the government in Burkina Faso followed the same occurrence in Mali and Guinea recently.

 

