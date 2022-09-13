News

Osinbajo in Kenya to represent Buhari at Presidential inauguration

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

 

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, is currently in Nairobi, Kenya to represent President Muhammadu Buhari at the inauguration of William Ruto as its fifth President.

According to a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo, who departed Abuja late last night, joined other leaders across Africa and beyond for the swearing-in ceremony scheduled to hold in Nairobi with about 20 heads of state expected to grace the ceremony.

During the event, according to local media reports, outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta will hand over the instruments of power including a ceremonial sword and a copy of Kenya’s Constitution to the new president, whose electoral victory in last month’s election was affirmed by the country’s Supreme Court only last week.

Nigeria and Kenya share very warm and long standing diplomatic relations underpinned by strong economic cooperation and cultural affinities.

The Vice President was accompanied on the trip by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada, and the Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu.

He will return to Abuja after the event today.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NBS: Food items, services push inflation to 13.22%

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The consumer price index (CPI), which measures inflation, sustained its upward movement in August, hitting 13.22 per cent from the previous July figure of 12.82 per cent. The new figure released yesterday by National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) indicates a 0.40 per cent increase. The latest push in inflation is not unconnected with skyrocketing prices […]
News

Renowned Crypto Advisor Jarred Winn on the Importance of Philanthropy in 2022 and Beyond

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Giving money to charities you believe in is one of the best ways to impact the world and create change. However, many people forget how good it makes them feel unless they’re prompted to give by an outside source. Jarred Winn is a renowned cryptocurrency advisor who is calling on all crypto investors to give […]
News Top Stories

APC threatens to punish Tinubu over comments on Buhari

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

…excludes statutory delegates from convention   The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday reviewed the statement attributed to its National Leader and Presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on President Muhammadu Buhari.   The party expressed disappointment that Tinubu could stoop so low to talk down on the President and leader of his […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica