Osinbajo in Kenya to represent Buhari at Presidential inauguration

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, is currently in Nairobi, Kenya to represent President Muhammadu Buhari at the inauguration of William Ruto as its fifth President.

According to a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo, who departed Abuja late last night, joined other leaders across Africa and beyond for the swearing-in ceremony scheduled to hold in Nairobi with about 20 heads of state expected to grace the ceremony.

During the event, according to local media reports, outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta will hand over the instruments of power including a ceremonial sword and a copy of Kenya’s Constitution to the new president, whose electoral victory in last month’s election was affirmed by the country’s Supreme Court only last week.

Nigeria and Kenya share very warm and long standing diplomatic relations underpinned by strong economic cooperation and cultural affinities.

The Vice President was accompanied on the trip by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada, and the Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu.

He will return to Abuja after the event today.

