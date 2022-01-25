News

Osinbajo inaugurates BoI ‘Aid for Productivity report’

Vi c e – P r e s i d e n t Yemi Osinbajo has launched the Bank of Industry ‘Aid for Productivity Report claiming that four million Nigerians have benefited from the N150 billion scheme

 

According to a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, the report chronicled the development, impact, and future of the BOI’s Growth Platform encompassing the human and technology infrastructure used to drive multiple large-scale intervention programmes for micro, small and medium enterprises.

 

While noting that the success of the platform was the story of, “the Nigerian can-do spirit and the entrepreneurial DNA we carry.” Osinbajo said: “This is a shining case study of what President Muhammadu Buhari strongly believes: that Nigerians will solve Nigeria’s problems.

 

This is an example of what we can achieve when we unleash the best of our people – especially our young – on the toughest of our challenges, and give them the freehand to deliver results.”

 

Beyond providing interest-free microcredit loans to petty traders, the various social intervention schemes of the Buhari administration have made a significant impact on the lives of millions of ordinary Nigerians, he stressed.

 

