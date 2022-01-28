Osinbajo inaugurates Health Sector Reform panel

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has virtually inaugurated the Health Sector Reform Committee set up by President Muhammadu Buhari. Emphasizing the importance of the committee’s task, he said: “Mr. President has in several public statements made it clear that a modern, virile and people-centric healthcare system was fundamental to his own vision for socio-economic growth.”

In a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo observed that the reality is that the Nigerian health sector still carries some critical challenges, which has resulted in suboptimal outcomes, when compared with more developed jurisdictions of the world, a situation that makes the reform of the sector imperative. Acknowledging challenges in the health sector, the Vice President explained that government has the primary responsibility to address the issues put in place the structures and arrangements necessary to boost the efficiency of the healthcare ecosystem, improve healthcare delivery, stem the brain-drain of the health personnel and reduce the pressure on the nation’s foreign reserves on account of medical tourism. He noted that a lot of efforts have been made prior to the setting up of the committee to ensure that the reform process is without a hitch. Osinbajo said: “There have, of course, been a good number of attempts to reform the healthcare system in Nigeria and many of us who are members-designate of this committee are familiar with some of these reform efforts, but this particular journey of reforming the Nigerian health sector (and we have heard, I think quite comprehensively from the Minister of Health) began with the inauguration of a Diagnostic Needs Assessment (DNA) of the Sector.

