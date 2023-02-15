News

Osinbajo inaugurates NDP 2021- 2025 steering c’ttee

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has inaugurated the Steering Committee of the National Development Plan 2021- 2025, saying that the aim is to lay a solid foundation for a strong economy that would drive an effective implementation of policies and produce a prosperous country. According to him, the “Overall aim of establishing the National Steering Committee (NSC) and the Development Plan Implementation Unit (DPIU) is to lay the foundation for a strong institutional base, structures and systems that would drive genand ensure efficient and effective implementation of the targets in the National Development Plan 2021-2025, towards building a prosperous country. “We may also recall that a pillar of this government’s commitments is to reduce poverty by moving 100 million people out of poverty to the path of prosperity in 10 years by the end of 2030. In this regard, NDP 2021- 2025 was designed to lift 35 million people out of poverty and generate 21 million jobs by the end of 2025.” In a release by his spokesman, Laoku Akande, the vice president listed the specific objectives of the committee, which he chairs, to include.

 

