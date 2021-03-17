News

Osinbajo: Integration of artisanal, modular refineries to reduce, stabilize fuel prices

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has assured that the planned integration of artisanal and modular refineries operators into the mainstream of the oil and gas sector by the government would reduce and stabilise prices of petroleum products in the country. Osinbajo gave this assurance yesterday in an address he delivered virtually at a National Summit on the Integration of Artisanal and Modular Refinery Operations in Nigeria.

In a statement by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, the integration would promote the inclusion of more local contents in the industry and advance the use of home-grown tech-nology in the refining of petroleum products. While calling on stakeholders at the summit to fashion a workable and viable blueprint that will guide and facilitate the integration of artisanal and modular refinery operators, the Vice President said the gains of a seamless integration were enormous.

Osinbajo said: “We are confident that the integration of artisanal and modular refinery operations into the oil and gas sector will curtail illegal oil activities in the Niger Delta regions. “It will also promote the availability of petroleum products, stabilize prices, eliminate shipping costs and provide employment opportunities for the youths in the region and Nigeria in general.

“The resultant proliferation of employment opportunities will also have the effect of curbing youth restiveness which is largely driven by a dearth of socioeconomic opportunity. With most of the youth engaged in productive endeavours, the region will be able to turn a new page in its history. “One of the nagging issues we were confronted with during my tour was how to deal with the proliferation of artisanal refinery and its attendant negative environmental impact. Our solution was to promote the establishment of modular refineries.

“This vision is hinged on the commitment of this present administration to develop the region and ensure that the people of the region benefit maximally from the wealth of their land. Indeed, the New Vision speaks to a progressive partnership between the federal government, state government, private sector, and the local communities.” The summit was convened by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Ita Enang.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Monarchs suggest palaces for conflict resolution

Posted on Author Lateef Dada

Some monarchs in Osun State have called on government at all levels to consider palaces as the best way of settling conflict. The Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Oba AbduRasheed Ayotunde Olabomi and Alayemore of Ido-Osun, Oba Aderemi Adedapo, made the recommendation in Iloko-Ijesa, Osun State, during a six-day workshop organized by the Nigeria Security and Civil […]
News

Supreme Court set to hear application against Uzodinma’s candidacy

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

Fresh crisis is looming in the Imo State All Progressive Congress (APC) as the Supreme Court has been asked to void the candidacy of Senator Hope Uzodinma as the governorship candidate of the party. An applicant, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu had through a motion on notice received by the apex court on 7th July, 2020 urged […]
News Top Stories

DMO: How COVID-19 triggered more borrowing

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

…says deficit rose from N1.4trn to N4.2trn The Debt Management Office (DMO) has said that the advent of the Coronavirus (COVID- 19) pandemic worsened Nigeria’s economic woes, as it forced the deficit in the 2020 budget to rise from N1.4 trillion to a whooping N4.2 trillion and triggered more borrowing to keep the economy afloat. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica