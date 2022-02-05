Shonekan
News

Osinbajo, Jonathan, Gowon, Sanwo- Olu, others attend Shonekan’s funeral

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

He lived an extraordinary life –VP

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former President Goodluck Jonathan, ex-Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd), Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) and Godwin Obaseki (Edo) and other eminent Nigerians yesterday spoke glowingly about former Head of Interim National Government, Chief Ernest Shonekan, who they said lived an exemplary life. They spoke at the funeral service held for Shonekan at the Cathedral Church Of Christ, Marina in Lagos and presided over by the Primate and Metropolitan of the Anglican Communion (Church of Nigeria), Most Revd (Dr.) Henry Ndukuba.

Speaking at the event, Osinbajo, who described the late Shonekan as “a man of destiny just like Nigeria is a nation of destiny,” said that the former Head of Interim National Government had respect for all and that there was a way he carried himself through life. In his sermon, former Primate and Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, Anglican Communion (Church of Nigeria), Most. Revd Peter Akinola, said the late Shonekan put his life on the line for the sake of Nigeria by serving as the Head of the Interim National Government during the turbulent time in Nigeria’s political history.

The clergy said Shonekan had done that which God enabled him to do for himself, his family, the church and Nigeria. Governor Sanwo-Olu also paid glowing tributes to the late Shonekan, saying that generations of Nigerians will remain appreciative of his courage, sacrifice and stabilising influence on the polity.

He said Chief Shonekan, in his calm and unflappable manner, steered the course of the country during his tenure as Head of the Interim National Government until the military intervention that followed, noting that it was a courageous thing for him to do, at such a turbulent time in Nigeria’s history.

 

