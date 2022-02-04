Osinbajo, Jonathan, Gowon, Sanwo-Olu, others attend Shonekan’s funeral

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former President Goodluck Jonathan, ex-Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) and Godwin Obaseki (Edo) and other eminent Nigerians Friday attended the funeral service of former Head of the Interim National Government (ING), Chief Ernest Shonekan.

The service held at the Cathedral Church Of Christ, Marina in Lagos and presided over by the Primate and Metropolitan of the Anglican Communion (Church of Nigeria), Most Revd (Dr.) Henry Ndukuba and was also attended by the Ministers of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Trade and Industry, Otunba Niyi Adebayo; Mines and Steel Development, Arc Olamilekan Adegbite; State for Health, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora; State for Works and Housing Alhaji Mu’Azu Jaji Sambo, former Ogun State Governors, Senator Ibikunle Amosun and Otunba Gbenga Daniel and former Kano State Governor, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, among others.

Speaking at the event, Osinbajo, who described the late Shonekan as a man of destiny just like Nigeria is a nation of destiny, said the former Head of the ING had respect for all and there was a way he carried himself through life.

The service was attended by hundreds of Anglican Bishops and priests, religious leaders, politicians, captains of industry, entrepreneurs, as well as family, friends and associates of the deceased.

Prof Osinbajo said late Shonekan lived an extraordinary life, saying that he contributed to the development of Nigeria, first as a business guru and later as Head of Federal Government. He said that the former Head of State believed that national development was achievable if there was a deep collaboration between the public and private sector.

He said: “Chief Shonekan lived an extraordinary life. He is a man of destiny just like Nigeria is a nation of destiny. He believes that national development is achievable if there is a deep collaboration between the public and private sector.”

In his sermon, former Primate and Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, Anglican Communion (Church of Nigeria), Most. Revd Peter Akinola, said the late Shonekan put his life on the line for the sake of Nigeria by serving as the Head of the ING during a turbulent time in Nigeria’s political history.

The clergyman said Shonekan had done that which God enabled him to do for himself, his family, the church and Nigeria.

The Bishop said that many people advised Chief Shonekan not to take up the job of heading the ING because of the risk of a coup, but Shonekan considered Nigeria to be more important.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...