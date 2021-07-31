News

Osinbajo, Jonathan, Okowa to grace GbaramatuVoice 6th anniversary

The GbaramatuVoice newspaper has announced that Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, former president Goodluck Jonathan and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State will be among dignitaries expected at its forthcoming 6th Anniversary Lecture/ Niger Delta Awards.

 

The event, according to a statement signed by the Publisher and Chief Executive Officer, Jacob Abai, is slated for Tuesday, August 10, by 10:00am, at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos State, The anniversary/lecture has its theme: “Dwindling State of Crude Oil Demand in the Global Market:

 

The Way Forward.” The Governor of Bayelsa, Senator Douye Diri, will be the Host, while his Delta State counterpart, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, will Chair the occasion.

Other dignitaries expected at the lecture/award giving ceremony include traditional rulers from the Niger Delta, captain of industries within and outside the country, executives of International Oil Companies (IOCs) operating in the country, public  office holders from the Niger Delta region, and leaders of specialised groups in Nigeria, among others.

 

List of eminent Awardees made up of Nigerians and Non-Nigerians drawn from different sectors of human endeavours through rigorous but transparent process shall be made known to the general public in due course, according to the organisers of the event.

