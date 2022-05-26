News

Osinbajo: Killing of pregnant woman, children in Anambra callous

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has condemned in strong terms the reported recent killing of a pregnant woman, Harira Jubril and her four children in Anambra State. In a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, yesterday, Osinbajo described the killing as not only callous, brutal and demeaning, but capable of creating ethnic conflicts across the country adding that the incidence must be condemned by all.

He said: “What took place in Anambra with the killing of a woman and her children demeans us all. It is such a callous act and so brutal. “And I think that we must be very careful, as a people, with this type of killings that are going on, especially where it is obviously to create such horror, annoyance and create a situation where we begin to have ethnic conflicts again and all that. “And I think we must all be careful and condemn it in the strongest possible terms; there is no excuse for it whatsoever.

 

