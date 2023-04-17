News

Osinbajo: Knowledgeable leadership critical to Africa’s dev’t

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said knowledgeable leadership committed to good governance was critical for Africa to fulfill the needs and yearnings of its people while attaining its growth ambitions. Osinbajo stated this at the weekend in a lecture he delivered virtually to the 2023 Africana Conference of the Fletcher School, Tufts University, USA, entitled: ‘Africa 2050: Making Growth Work’. According to a release by his spokesman, Laoku Akande, the Vice President, who addressed a wide range of issues affecting Africa’s development noted that though situations of wars, pandemic, political strife and energy crisis, among other factors, were inhibiting development in the continent, “leadership remains key. Africa’s growth ambitions will surely need knowledgeable leadership committed to good governance”.

He said: “Apart from the serendipity of getting the right leaders at the right time, the things I have spoken about fall within the purview of national governments. “The reality though is that getting the right mix, timing and sequencing of development policies and implementing them successfully remains a major challenge.”

