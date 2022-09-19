Osinbajo: Late Elizabeth II, queen of all seasons

Lawrence Olaoye Abuja Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described the Late Queen of England, Elizabeth II, as a monarch if all seasons.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo said this yesterday in a shirt tribute at the Lancaster House, London, United Kingdom He said the late Queen brought people together from all over the world.

The Vice President also joined other world leaders to pay their last respect to the late British monarch at the Queen’s lying in state at different times on Sunday.

World leaders who visited the Westminster Hall to witness the lying in state alongside the VP included the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau; U.S. President Joe Biden and French President, Emmanuel Macron, among other royals and Heads of State and Government across the world.

In the condolence register at Lancaster House, the Vice President noted that: “Nigeria joins the government and people of the UK, the Commonwealth and rest of the world in expressing our sincere condolence to the royal family on the passing of a monarch for all seasons. May the Lord bless her memory.”

Later at a bilateral meeting between Osinbajo and the UK Foreign Secretary (James Cleverly), they discussed how to improve trade ties between both countries especially expanding opportunities for Nigerian businesses and supporting the country’s climate objectives

