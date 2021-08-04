nngx
Osinbajo lauds NGX on successful demutualisation

• Equities extend gain with N163bn

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has commended the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited on the successful completion of the demutualisation of the bourse. Osinbajo made the commendation during a courtesy visit by the management of NGX, led by its Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Temi Popoola. Osinbajo also urged the management to explore areas to deepen the capital market by venturing into emerging frontiers and assured of government’s support by way of policy to enable the organisation and the capital markets reach greater heights.

Making a presentation at the State House, Abuja, Popoola reportedly stated: “At NGX, we have been repositioned for profit and to align to the tastes and preferences of the market. Under this new arrangement, the market will be opened up for more companies to be listed, resulting in more revenues for government as listed companies are more responsible to the environment they operate in.

“We, therefore, appeal to the Federal Government to support the rejuvenation of The Exchange and we assure you of better times ahead both for the public and corporate.” Also present at the visit were Acting Head, Business Support Services, NGX, Mrs. Irene Robinson- Ayanwale; Head, Listings Business, NGX, Mr. Olumide Bolumole; and Head, Government Relations, NGX, Mr. Soji Akinyele. Meanwhile, the equities market yesterday sustained its positive outlook for the second day as the overall performance measures, NGX ASI and market capitalisation, rose further by 0.8 per cent.

