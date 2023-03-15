Osinbajo launches $600m programme for young entrepreneurs in tech, creative sectors

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has launched a $600 million programme for young Nigerians in the technology and creative sectors with a call on African governments and the private sector to do more to support the growth of innovation in the continent. According to a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo launched the Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (i-DICE) Programme at the Old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa yesterday. He said “I think it is now imperative to commence a coordinated approach towards innovation on the continent, bringing together all stakeholders to coordinate efforts at scaling up investments and building programmes that provide the right enabling environment and produce talent pipelines that support the growth of innovation on the continent.” Under i-DICE, constraints such as access to capital, and capacity limitation of start-ups would be effectively addressed. “The government must provide more support for start-ups and small businesses, and investors must provide more funding. “This is why the Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises Programme is important,” he stressed. i-DICE is supported by funding from the African Development Bank (AfDB) -$170m, the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) -N70m and the Agence Française de Développement -$116m with $45 million counterpart funding from Nigeria through the Bank of Industry loans for qualifying start-ups.
Related Articles
FG bans Lufthansa, Air France, KLM, Etihad, others
…clears BA, Delta, Emirates, Qatar, Turkish, Ethiopian, Virgin NAMA, NCAA issue NOTAM circular for int’l flights’ resumption As the Federal Government opens her airspace for international flights from tomorrow, it has announced a ban on Air France, KLM,Lufthansa, Etihad, Air Rwanda and Air Namibia, among others. Minister of Aviation,Hadi Sirika, explained that KLM and Air […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Wike urges Anglican Church to work towards good leadership
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has urged the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion to use their numerical strength to bring about good political leadership in the country. The governor said that churches can combine prayers with actual encouragement of the members to be involved in all political processes, including voting and being voted for. Wike […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Senate passes bill to establish ICT Institute in Osun
The Senate yesterday passed a bill seeking to establish the Institute of Information and Communication Technology in Iwo, Osun State. The passage of the bill was sequel to the presentation and consideration of a report on a bill to establish the institute by the Committee on ICT and Cyber Security, which was laid by the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)