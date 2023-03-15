News

Osinbajo launches $600m programme for young entrepreneurs in tech, creative sectors

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has launched a $600 million programme for young Nigerians in the technology and creative sectors with a call on African governments and the private sector to do more to support the growth of innovation in the continent. According to a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo launched the Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (i-DICE) Programme at the Old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa yesterday. He said “I think it is now imperative to commence a coordinated approach towards innovation on the continent, bringing together all stakeholders to coordinate efforts at scaling up investments and building programmes that provide the right enabling environment and produce talent pipelines that support the growth of innovation on the continent.” Under i-DICE, constraints such as access to capital, and capacity limitation of start-ups would be effectively addressed. “The government must provide more support for start-ups and small businesses, and investors must provide more funding. “This is why the Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises Programme is important,” he stressed. i-DICE is supported by funding from the African Development Bank (AfDB) -$170m, the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) -N70m and the Agence Française de Développement -$116m with $45 million counterpart funding from Nigeria through the Bank of Industry loans for qualifying start-ups.

