Osinbajo: Leaders must make sacrifices for conflict resolution

Vice-President Yemu Osinbajo has said leaders must be willing to make sacrifices and face the risk of losing their popularity in order to resolve the various conflicts rocking the country.

 

Osinbajo stated this yesterday while receiving on a courtesy visit a delegation from the Muslim Public Affairs Centre (MPAC) led by its Executive Chairman, Mr Disu Kamor.

 

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo stressed that there was no way conflicts around faiths and ethnicities in the country could be resolve without the leadership making necessary sacrifices.

 

He said: “Those sacrifices are sacrifices even in what you say, how you say it, and then sacrifices also in the acknowledgment of whatever people are saying and the willingness to accept.

 

“It is very important that we don’t diminish the importance of language and respectful non-violent communication so that we are able to keep our discussions at a level that ensures that we don’t degenerate too quickly to violence.

 

“We can all talk nicely and say the right things but unless people are prepared to make some concessions which may cost them popularity within their own group, we cannot move forward.”

 

While making reference to the former South- African President, Nelson Mandela who pushed for a country where even his tormentors got equal treatment like his fellow blacks and Imam Abubakar Abdullahi, who saved lives of about 200 Christians in Plateau state by hiding them in his mosque during a religious crisis in 2018, Osinbajo said people must be prepared to do the right thing at all times

