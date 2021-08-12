News

Osinbajo: Leadership duties demand focus on unity, tolerance

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has said it was the duty of political and social leadership to ensure that Nigerians focus on issues of unity and tolerance. The Vice-President insisted that Nigeria, as a heterogenous society like some others in the world, had a chance of becoming economically successful. According to a statement by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo said this yesterday during a courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa, Abuja, by a delegation from the Arewa Concerned People for National Unity and Religious Tolerance from Kano, led by Alhaji Auwal Maidabino and Prince Usman Ado-Bayero.

He said: “It is the duty of the leadership, not just political leadership, but also the leadership of social groups and organizations such as yours, to ensure that we are focused on these issues of unity and tolerance.” While noting that some of the greatest nations in the world are multiracial, multi-ethnic, and multi-religious, Osinbajo insisted that a united people working together were more likely to be economically successful. He said: “There is no great nation anywhere that has not had this sort of challenge, especially where you have a multiracial, multi-religious setup. And the greatest nations in the world are multi-racial, multi-religious, and multi-ethnic.

Our Reporters

